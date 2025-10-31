ESPN Is No Longer Available on YouTube TV — What Happened? The media conglomerate also removed several of their channels from the streaming service. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 31 2025, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Viewers always drift towards the option that offers them quality entertainment for less money. The introduction of YouTube TV to the market changed the game, with the subscription service providing live television for customers without the need of a cable contract.

Why did Disney remove ESPN from YouTube TV? Here's what we know about the process that led to the popular streaming service to lose one of the biggest sports networks on the planet.

Why did Disney remove ESPN from YouTube TV?

According to USA Today, the Walt Disney Company removed ESPN from the YouTube TV catalog because the two companies failed to negotiate a price that could allow the license to be renewed. After the terms established in the previous contract expire, the media giants need to decide if their partnership will move forward or not. Every media conglomerate in the world wants to be the best. Disney knows the value of the ESPN network, with several channels covering the very best of professional sports.

YouTube TV needs major television landmarks for people to trust it. When Netflix's streaming service made its debut, it took a while for viewers to get used to watching television through the internet. ESPN was a valuable asset for YouTube TV, as it was an easy hook for sports fans who were curious about the platform. It takes time to build a reliable outlet. If Google and Disney can't figure out a new deal, YouTube TV still needs live sports to remain a strong cable alternative.

The networks themselves are still figuring out how to integrate their libraries into YouTube TV. The streaming service was stuck in a similar situation with Fox earlier in 2025, with the start of the NFL season being used as a negotiating pressure point by the sports network. YouTube TV isn't cable. These networks have adapted their productions for cable providers over the course of decades. If the streaming service will continue to exist as customers know it, YouTube has to adapt.

ABC was also lost in the negotiations between Google and Disney.

The Walt Disney Company has an impressive number of television assets in its portfolio. The aforementioned USA Today report states that ESPN wasn't the only channel that was removed from YouTube TV when the negotiations failed to go any further. ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, and Nat Geo are some of the channels that are no longer available on the subscription service. Disney walked away with their entire television library, leaving YouTube TV with fewer offerings.

Source: Mega

Live sports are a major component of the traditional cable model, but ABC provided viewers with comedies, dramas, and even Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. It isn't clear if the loss of the Disney portfolio will directly affect YouTube TV's subscriber count.