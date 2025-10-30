Sparkle Megan’s Bombshell Hinted When the 'Love Is Blind' Reunion Was Filmed "Nobody this season was even remotely close to being ready for marriage." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 30 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Season 9 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind was a roller coaster of a season, leaving many fans feeling whiplashed, and others a little disappointed. Maybe it’s because Kacie initially chose not to return the engagement ring Patrick proposed with, which she later did return, only to win it again in a free-throw contest. And for the record, Patrick confirmed at a panel event that he didn’t upgrade the ring.

Or maybe it’s the fact that not a single couple from Season 9 actually made it down the aisle — and said “I do.” Then came the reunion, which only added even more feelings into the mix, especially when Megan Walerius, aka Sparkle Megan, revealed she had a baby boy after filming wrapped. But despite how the baby news left fans feeling, that very announcement gave us the clue we needed to piece together when the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion was filmed.

When was the 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 reunion filmed?

Source: Netflix

The Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion was likely filmed sometime around August 2025. We know this thanks to Sparkle Megan, who revealed during the reunion episode, which aired on Oct. 29, 2025, that she had welcomed a baby boy two and a half months earlier.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, Megan met a guy named Paul (now her baby daddy) shortly after filming wrapped around April 2024. The two hit it off after being introduced by a mutual friend, and about three months into dating, she became pregnant.

So, if she met Paul in April 2024 and got pregnant three months later, that would mean she conceived around July 2024. From there, she would have carried for about nine to ten months, the typical length of a pregnancy, which means she likely gave birth around April or May 2025.

If Megan said at the reunion that her baby was two and a half months old, counting two and a half months from May 2025 would land us in August 2025, which suggests that’s when the reunion was filmed. That also makes sense when you work backward from the Oct. 29 reunion air date, which again points to August 2025.

And here are a few other shocking bombshells dropped at the 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 reunion, in case you missed it.

Aside from Sparkle Megan revealing she welcomed a child after filming wrapped, and before the reunion, there were plenty of surprises no one saw coming. For starters, Kacie finally gave back the ring to Patrick but ended up winning it again in a free-throw contest, which meant she got to keep it anyway, a moment that left many fans feeling a little salty.

