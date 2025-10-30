Sparkle Megan Addresses Her Baby Daddy in the Audience During the 'Love Is Blind' Reunion "We got pregnant three months into dating," she explains. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 30 2025, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@meganwalerius

When Megan, also known as Sparkle Megan, and Jordan call it quits before their wedding on Love Is Blind, they cite their different lifestyles. Jordan is a single dad, and Megan wants to be able to travel as she pleases. Flash forward to the reunion, and Megan traded in her frequent flyer miles for a Diaper Genie. No, not really, but she does reveal she had a baby after filming ended.

So, who is Sparkle Megan's baby daddy outside of Love Is Blind? She explained that she met him after filming the Netflix show, so there was no overlap. But, during filming, she did question whether she was cut out to be a mom at all. So for a surprise pregnancy to happen soon after she started dating her partner, it was like the universe telling her to calm down and be patient.

Source: Netflix

Who is Sparkle Megan's baby daddy on 'Love Is Blind'?

During the reunion, Megan introduces her baby daddy, Paul, who is in the audience. He is introduced as her "partner," so it seems that they are not married at this time. However, they are together. In fact, Megan explains, they got pregnant "three months into dating." Paul is not part of Love Is Blind or reality TV in any way. Instead, he is a businessman.

Paul's LinkedIn says he is the CEO of NOVA Automation, an engineering and manufacturing company in Colorado. Before that, he worked in communications and engineering. Paul doesn't appear to have a public Instagram account, and he isn't tagged in any of Megan's posts, at least for now. However, he was spotted outside of Megan's home weeks before the Love Is Blind reunion dropped on Netflix.

Per The U.S. Sun, Paul was seen outside of Megan's Denver home, holding a baby. At the time, fans speculated that Megan had the baby after filming ended, but no one knew who the mystery man was. Now, we know it was Paul. He and Megan appear to be together now, and it's safe to say that Megan's life might have changed the most out of everyone in the cast, post-filming.

Sparkle Megan met her baby daddy after filming 'Love Is Blind' Season 9.

Megan says during the Love Is Blind reunion that she and Paul met through mutual friends after filming ended for the season. Since she and Jordan didn't even make it to the altar and decided to call off their engagement, there's no reason to suggest that she still had feelings leftover for her ex-fiancé or vice versa.

"We definitely had our ups and downs, I'm not gonna say it was perfect, but Paul's been amazing," Megan says on the reunion. She adds that they are "very happy."

I think Megan meeting Paul quite soon after filming wrapped, and then becoming pregnant so quickly after meeting him, confirmed to Jordan that she definitely wasn't the one for him. Eeeek! 😬 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS9 — Simmy (@SimmyW_) October 30, 2025