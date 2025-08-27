The Dispute Between Fox and YouTube TV Will Define the Network's Future The television provider is looking to define which partnerships will move forward, and which content will be discarded. By Diego Peralta Updated Aug. 27 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@Fox Sports

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, television finds new ways to reach audiences. One of the most innovative concepts to come out of this process turned out to be YouTube TV, the platform on which viewers can enjoy the best of what cable has to offer through the internet. Streaming platforms do their best to offer on-demand engaging dramas and comedies, but YouTube TV wears live programming like a badge of honor.

Fox is one of the most popular television networks in the United States. Through their news content and sports programming, Fox reaches millions of people every year. However, negotiations established in 2025 threaten the company with losing many viewers if a new deal with YouTube TV isn't reached. Is YouTube TV dropping Fox? Here's what we know about the contract dispute that will define the network's future.

Is YouTube TV dropping Fox?

According to Variety, YouTube TV hasn't determined if the company will drop Fox moving forward. The contract between the two media giants was expected to expire on Aug. 27, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET. YouTube TV had not reached a deal with Fox in order to keep the programming on their platform as of this writing. Fox and its affiliated channels include news coverage, live sports events, and serialized fictional programs.

One of the main issues related to Fox's exclusion from YouTube TV was the start of the 2025 college football season. Days after the contract dispute began, the NCAA was set to come back in full force. Variety also mentioned that Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, directly referenced the game between Ohio State and Texas while urging YouTube TV and Fox to reach an agreement.

A considerable amount of college football games are scheduled to be aired through Fox and Fox Sports over the course of the 2025 season. If viewers lost access to the network through YouTube TV, they would miss a significant portion of the games the NCAA division planned out for the remainder of the year.

The negotiations between YouTube TV and Fox continue.

Since YouTube TV and Fox can't get to an agreement, fans are at risk of losing access to the sports network through the platform. Not only does the dispute affect the college football season, but it would also get in the way of the 2025-26 NFL season. Live sports programming has become a major asset for streaming platforms, with ESPN chasing the WWE while Paramount+ struck a deal with the UFC.

Details from the negotiations remain under wraps. It was unknown to the public whether Fox is asking for more money, or if YouTube TV is willing to pay less for the previously negotiated licenses. Whatever the issue was, both parties waited until the last second to reach a verdict. In the meantime, sports fans anxiously waited to find out where they could continue to enjoy their favorite games.

YouTube TV's popularity continues to rise.

YouTube TV boldly entered the entertainment market when the company announced that it would offer traditional cable networks without the need for long-term contracts or cable boxes. YouTube TV welcomes users with a $82.99 price tag that can be canceled at any time. The simple mechanics of YouTube TV establish the streamer as a powerhouse in a landscape in which younger generations prefer to consume media through the internet.

Google removing Fox channels from YouTube TV would be a terrible outcome.



Millions of Americans are relying on YouTube to resolve this dispute so they can keep watching the news and sports they want—including this week’s Big Game: Texas @ Ohio State.



Get a deal done Google! https://t.co/As37BDUrae — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) August 26, 2025 Source: X/ @BrendanCarrFCC

Beyond what Fox has to offer, a YouTube TV subscription also provides access to ABC, CBS, NBC, and more basic channels that have entertained the American people for decades. The platform combines the accessibility of streamers, such as Netflix, with traditional cable landmarks. YouTube TV users also have the ability to complement their experience with additional services, such as the popular NFL Sunday Ticket and the NBA League Pass.