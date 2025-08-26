Huda Mustafa’s Sister Is a Baddie, and ‘Love Island USA' Fans Have Noticed The Peacock star is the youngest of five children. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 26 2025, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

While Huda Mustafa didn't win $100,000 on Love Island USA, nor the more important prize of finding her true love, she left a lasting impression on the show's audience. Before she even made it out of the villa, fans had already predicted she would be the one to watch in the months, and even years ahead. Huda captivated fans with her vulnerable quest to find her person, her openness of being a "mamacita," and the drama she stirred up in and out of the villa.

During one of the final episodes of Season 7, the Peacock star showed that, well before her fandom fell for her, she had plenty of love and support in her older sisters. One of her siblings even caught extra attention for her stunning looks.

Huda's sister sparked attention for her features after her 'Love Island' appearance.

Huda and her sisters appeared together on the Love Island Family Day episode. The episode allowed the remaining contestants to receive advice and support from their families who had been watching their progress from afar. Huda's two sisters dished on her most-talked about moments, including her and Nic's now-viral "mommy/mamacita?" exchange. However, while they were there in solidarity with their sister, fans couldn't help but point out how flawless they thought they were. Well, almost everyone.

Following their Love Island appearance, Evie Magazine reposted a scene with Huda and her sisters from the Family Day episode on Instagram. The clip included text on it that read, "Huda's sister has every girl canceling their rhinoplasty appointment." The outlet then captioned the post, "Huda’s sister is a much needed reminder that you don’t need a button nose to be gorgeous," followed by a heart emoji. While some fans agreed with the nose comment, others felt it was shady and that Huda and her siblings were all stunning.

"What type of back handed compliment is this?" one fan asked. "Her nose is gorgeous!" another exclaimed. "It sounds so weird to be saying something like this, but I love seeing more women with their natural noses in the media." "Her nose = Gorgeous, feminine, and powerful!" a third user praised. On top of having a nose fans would go to war for, some TikTok users discovered Huda's sister is also quite wealthy.

Huda has opened up about her family since her time on 'Love Island.'

Although one of her sisters' looks gained unwanted attention, both of her siblings would likely subject themselves to public scrutiny for her again. As fans saw on Love Island, Huda is exceptionally close to her family and appeared genuinely relieved to see them in the villa. Since she exited the show in July 2025, she's shared how her siblings remained close despite their harsh upbringing.

In a post-villa interview on Call Her Daddy podcast, Huda opened up about her family dynamic to host Alex Cooper. As the youngest of five children, she shared wiith Alex that, while she would describe her childhood as a happy one, she was often abused by her father until her mother left him when Huda was in the fourth grade. "Growing up, my dad was extremely abusive,” she said. “He was very abusive, like towards my mother, towards me, and my siblings.”

Huda also revealed that she often received the brunt of her dad's abuse. She said many instances happened between them that "my family doesn’t believe me about." "I kept a lot of things to myself, and then there was a point where I got really scared," Huda claimed. "And I remember calling my mom, just telling, like, ‘Please pick me up.’ Like, ‘Please pick me up.’ … I would lock myself in the bathroom. My dad went in his office and was, like, working, and I, like, tiptoed out when she was there.”

"To this day, I don’t think anyone in my family believes anything I’ve said about that,” she added. “Maybe it’s hard to believe. But I just accepted that I know what was going on.”