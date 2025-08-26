Netflix Shades Huda After 'Love Island USA' Reunion, and Fans Are Loving the Drama The 'Love Island USA' reunion dropped on August 25, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 26 2025, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Peacock / Jocelyn Prescod

Fans are cackling after Netflix seemingly threw shade at Huda Mufasa following the Love Island USA reunion. The reunion special premiered on Aug. 25, 2025, on Peacock.

Andy Cohen from The Real Housewives franchise hosted the reunion special, and he is infamous for creating television drama. The Love Island reunion was no exception, and the host stirred the pot after Huda was asked about her dating life. According to Life & Style, Huda was asked about who she was dating by Love Island host Ariana Madix, but the reality TV star said that Netflix did not allow her to speak about her dating life, and what happened next has fans hollering.

Source: Instagram / @hudabubbaaa

Netflix shades Huda on X following Love Island reunion.

According to People, Huda was recently seen on the Red Carpet holding hands with Louis Russell from Too Hot to Handle, which streams on Netflix. After Ariana asked her about her dating life during the reunion, Huda replied that she couldn't discuss it for legal reasons. "I can't speak about my relationships outside the villa," she said. "Legal reasons. It’s Netflix, I’m not allowed to talk about it.” Her response prompted Andy to weigh in, and he was a bit spicy.

"Netflix won’t let you say whether you’re dating somebody? ... You were on a red carpet with somebody," he added, referring to Louis. "Is that someone you’re seeing?” Huda replied again that she could not disclose who she was dating, adding, "I'm so sorry." "OK. Tell Netflix this was the number one streaming show of the summer," replied Andy. After the episode dropped, Netflix appeared to respond on X with a cheeky response in its bio that read, "DON’T @ ME IDK!!!"

Fans quickly responded to the shade on social media. TikTok user @sheseauxraw shared a video with text that read, "This bio is so messy." "Um, the bio," she said before giggling. "Shut up. ... 'I can't speak on it,' because of Netflix ... Whatchu mean you can't speak on it? Because of Netflix? Like, hello!" Other fans also weighed in on the reunion special and Netflix shade. "Lmaoooo," replied one fan.

"I'm sure it was the man himself wanting her not to speak on it, not Netflix," added another, along with several laughing-crying emojis. Other fans were annoyed that Huda couldn't speak about her relationship. "Soooo Huda basically admitted her new relationship is for Netflix?… That’s so embarrassing," noted another fan on X. "And here #hudahq was rubbing it in our face. LMAOOO #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland."

Following the Netflix shade, Huda shared a message in her Instagram Stories further explaining her response at the reunion. "I prefer to share details about my relationships on my own terms," she wrote. "Not for a TV show. It has nothing to do with repeated pressure to open up, especially when it's excessive, makes me uncomfortable, and I'd appreciate it if that could be respected. But you'll edit out the amount of times you asked and tried making others answer for me."

@netflix changed their bio in response to Huda saying she couldn’t talk about her dating life because of Netflix #loveislandreunion pic.twitter.com/wCxsFb5VCP — Elle Murasaki (@briefedbyelle) August 26, 2025