‘Love Island’ Star Austin Shepard Shares an Update on His Very High Body Count Austen's body count was the highest out of all the villa guys. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 26 2025, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

After five long weeks, Love Island fans finally got the reunion they had been promised during the show’s season finale — and as expected, it was definitely worth the wait. The two-hour season recap featured a host of several dramatic and jaw-dropping moments, and also those that proved to be awkward, specifically one involving cast member Austin Shepard and his updated body count.

Article continues below advertisement

Pool boy Austin came into the Fiji villa with his eyes set on having a good time with any lady who gave him attention; however, he failed to make any lasting connections. From an early forced coupling with Chelley Bissainthe, the quick implosion of his coupling with winner Amaya Espinal, and his final (and extremely short-lived) match with Casa Amor girl Jaden Duggar, Austin continuously struck out.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Find out what Austin said about his updated body count at the ‘Love Island’ reunion.

During what many fans (and also co-host Andy Cohen) noted was an off and awkward appearance, Austin came into the reunion seemingly unable to clearly articulate himself, specifically regarding the breakdown of his relationship with Jaden. When asked by Andy about his 104-person body count, which was the highest out of all the OG guys and early bombshell Charlie, Austin offered a reply that left Andy just as confused as viewers at home.

Article continues below advertisement

Austin attempted to explain that since Love Island has wrapped, he has “subtracted” from his body count number. Andy asked him to explain how one could subtract from the people that they have slept with, and Austin replied, "I just forget about them."

Austin and Jaden then got into a heated exchange about how their relationship ended.

The last time that viewers saw Austin and Jaden on Love Island, they were leaving the Fiji villa together after being included in the massive five-person dumping that sent them home. The pair left hand-in-hand, and fans assumed that they would continue their relationship, but that quickly faded. As Jaden revealed, shortly after they left, she and Austin attended a house party, and he was informed that Austin was already seeing other women — despite promising her that he would be honest about such situations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock Jaden Duggar, Austin Shepard, Cely Vazquez

She explained that she was blindsided and shared that she and Austin had communicated via texts about being honest with each other, a claim that was backed up by Andreina who said she was also at the party and saw the messages.