Jaden's Bond With Austin Sparks MAGA Speculation on 'Love Island USA' "Why are there so many right-wingers in the villa this season?" By Jennifer Farrington Published July 1 2025, 4:53 p.m. ET

The Love Island USA Season 7 cast has stirred up plenty of conversation, and not just about the drama unfolding in the villa. A lot of the chatter now centers on who the Islanders are off camera, including their zodiac signs and political beliefs, which many feel say a lot about who a person is these days. Jaden Ashley Duggar, 25, from Los Angeles, who entered Casa Amor as a Bombshell in Episode 19, is one contestant whose political affiliations are now being questioned.

It all started after a viewer uncovered some interesting information about Jaden's best friend (and the mother of her godson), Christa. Christa is currently running Jaden’s social media while she’s in the villa. A Reddit thread posted by @sundaytheseventh shared several screenshots of pro-MAGA content that Christa had reposted, and naturally, people are assuming Jaden might hold similar views. Here’s a closer look at the posts that sparked the conversation, and whether Jaden herself is pro-MAGA.

Is Jaden from 'Love Island USA' Season 7 pro-MAGA?

A quick scroll through Jaden’s TikTok posts and reposts doesn’t reveal anything MAGA-related. But according to Redditor @sundaytheseventh, they came across a comment that claimed, “She did her research on people and went straight to Austin because she knows they share the same beliefs/opinions.” Considering Austin has previously shared pro-Trump content, that definitely raised some eyebrows, prompting them (and us) to dig a little deeper.

While Jaden’s own socials aren’t political, her best friend Christa, who’s running her accounts while she’s in the villa, has shared enough content to suggest she’s a strong MAGA supporter. Christa once referred to Jaden as “the Serena to my Blair, the Yasmin to my Jade” in a TikTok, so clearly, they’re close. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned about MAGA supporters, it’s that you’re either aligned with them or you’re not.

Coexisting peacefully with hardcore Trump fans isn’t exactly common these days. That’s just facts. So while we can’t say for sure if Jaden is pro-MAGA, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume she is considering the kind of content Christa has reposted. One video, for example, features a woman slamming Democrats for their behavior during a Trump speech.

The woman called them “anti-American” and “traitors,” and described the moment as a “pathetic” and “disgraceful low for the Democrats.” She then praised Melania for her elegance and Trump for delivering his “best speech yet.” That TikTok is shared below.

Jaden’s BBF also shared a TikTok defending ICE.

Christa also shared a video of a TikToker defending ICE, who was attempting to debunk claims that they raided an elementary school. Whether that happened or not, it’s a bold move considering the public scrutiny ICE is currently facing. With content like that showing up in Christa’s reposts, it’s no surprise fans are now speculating about where Jaden stands politically.

