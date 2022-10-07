Retail Worker Appears to Shame Customer for Not Fitting Into Store's Extremely Narrow Size Range

But that wasn't why Adelle was upset, per se. "My beef is with the lady in the change room," she said, adding that while she was trying a dress on, she asked the retail assistant asked her for a larger size.

Instead of trying to help, or apologizing for her inability to accommodate, the employee looked Adelle up and down and said "Doll, we don't stock any larger sizes."

The retail assistant then told Adelle she could recommend a few stores that "stock larger sizes for larger girls."