Distractify
Home > Entertainment
Ruggero Deodato
Source: Getty Images

'Cannibal Holocaust' Director Ruggero Deodato Has Died at Age 83

By

Dec. 29 2022, Updated 10:52 a.m. ET

Famed horror director and screenwriter Ruggero Deodato, best known for his 1980 found footage film Cannibal Holocaust, has died at the age of 83.

The Italian media reported his death on Dec. 29, 2022. Cannibal Holocaust has been declared a "pioneer" of the found footage horror genre and followed an American film crew's purported expedition into the Amazon jungle.

Article continues below advertisement

Horror fans and fellow directors alike mourn the loss of Ruggero. What was his cause of death? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Ruggero Deodato's death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Ruggero Deodato's cause of death?

Italian media company Leggo reported that Ruggero Deodato died on Dec. 29, 2022. Currently, Ruggero's cause of death has not been made known to the public.

According to The Guardian, Ruggero grew up in the Italian town of Potenza, working as an assistant director on several Italian films during the 1960s, including westerns such as Django, directed by Sergio Corbucci.

By the 1970s, Ruggero was a director in his own right, directing comedies, crime films, musicals, and, most notoriously, horror films. His film Cannibal Holocaust included scenes of animal cruelty and torture, which lead to Ruggero's arrest.

He was charged with obscenity and murder after articles surfaced claiming the film's deaths were real. The charges were dropped when Ruggero's supposedly dead actors defended him in court, but the film's producers were charged with animal cruelty.

Article continues below advertisement

Ruggero Deodato reportedly inspired the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Oliver Stone, and Eli Roth.

Ruggero's later films were also influenced by horror kings such as Wes Craven, for whom he directed a deliberate homage titled The House on the Edge of the Park.

Article continues below advertisement

Before his death, Ruggero's most recent film was the 2019 anthology Deathcember. He is survived by his partner, Micaela Rocco, and a son from his marriage to actress Silvia Dionisio.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Dallas Buyers Club' Director Jean-Marc Vallée Passed Away at 58 Years Old

Ellen DeGeneres's Longtime DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss Is Dead at 40 Years Old

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream Because 'Scream' Was Based on a True Story?

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.