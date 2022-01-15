I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream Because 'Scream' Was Based on a True Story?

Content warning: This article mentions instances of rape.

What's your favorite scary movie? How about any horror movie that's real. Nothing is more terrifying than the things that actually go bump in the night. As crazy as it sounds, Scream might not be the result of someone's chaotic imagination. Discovery+ is bringing us Scream: The True Story, and it's exactly as it sounds. So, is Scream really based on a true story? We're not ready to ghostface the truth!