Twitter Celebrates a Very Good Boy on National Love Your Pet Day

In today's "I'm not crying, you're crying" news, Twitter is mourning the loss and celebrating the life of Rusty, the dog who provided comfort to the staff and patients alike at Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital. Rusty passed away after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, Feb. 16, one day after his birthday.

The community around the loveable pup mourned their loss, but it wasn't until the Twitter account, WeRateDogs, tweeted out a goodbye message to him on National Love Your Pet Day that people all over took up the call to thank Rusty for his many years of service. 