Who Is Ryan Kesler’s Wife? Unpacking the Former NHL Player’s Family Life

The former US Olympian was charged in Michigan with two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Former NHL player Ryan Kesler's life changed after his retirement. Ryan retired from the league in the fall of 2021, stating he could no longer perform due to hip injuries sustained by a Crohn's disease diagnosis. Years later, in 2025, the former US Olympian was charged in Michigan with two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to court records, Ryan pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted a $50,000 bond.

The athlete's family has stuck by his side through the good and bad parts of his career. As his Instagram bio states, Ryan is a proud husband and father. Here's what to know about the athlete's family.

Who is Ryan Kesler's wife?

Ryan has been with his wife, Andrea Kesler, since at least the early 2000s. It's unclear how they met or exactly when they got together, but Andrea is often supportive of her husband, though she prefers her personal life not to be so public. Her Instagram account is set to private, and given that she has only a little over 150 followers and 200 people on her following list, the account is likely for people in her inner circle.

While Andrea prefers to keep her private life out of the public eye, she has appeared on her husband's public Instagram account from time to time. In December 2021, Ryan shared a glimpse into the couple's home life with a carousel of Andrea enjoying a sunset, playing with their kids, and snuggled up with her husband in honor of her birthday. "Happy Birthday @drekesler," he captioned the post. "38 never looked so good….. I Love You."

Ryan Kesler and his wife share 4 children.

Ryan and Andrea expanded their family in their 20s. In 2008, at 23, the athlete confirmed in a blog post obtained by People that they were expecting their first child later that year and shared that it would be a baby girl. "Anyway, Christmas was good, very quiet but good," Ryan's since-deleted blog read. "It was just my wife and I, but it’ll be the last Christmas for just the two of us. We’re expecting a baby girl around mid-May, and we’re very excited."

The sports phenom expressed how excited he was to not only be a first-time parent but also to give his mother her first grandchild. Ryan further shared that he and Andrea had done their due diligence in preparing for their baby's birth.

"We’re first time parents and my mom’s going to be a grandma for the first time so she’s super excited and of course, like all parents, instilling some parental wisdom wherever and whenever she can," he explained. "We’ve also stocked up on baby books for names and the “what to expect when you’re expecting” books. We’re trying to plan ahead and be prepared and all that."