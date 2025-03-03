Ryan Riggs Killed Chantay Blankinship — Part of Him Wanted "Nothing but Destruction and Evil" Ryan Riggs' parents said they had no reason to think their son left the house the night Chantay Blankinship was killed. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 2 2025, 7:35 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Chantay Blankinship

Everyone who knew Chantay Blankinship was enchanted by her. As a child she had been diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorder and at 25, she could barely read or write. Despite that, Blankinship graduated high school, was in a relationship, and always had a smile or a wave ready for anyone she encountered. When she wasn't spending time with her loved ones, Blankinship enjoyed going to church and taking walks around her North Lake neighborhood of Bronwood, Texas.

On the evening of May 13, 2016, Blankinship was on one of her usual walks when she disappeared, per the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. When she didn't return home, Blankinship's grandfather contacted police who immediately began looking for her. In the meantime, volunteers assembled a search party. Her body was found two days later five miles from where she went missing. Her killer, Ryan Riggs, confessed almost two years later during a church service. Where is he now?

Source: Facebook/Chantay Blankinship Chantay Blankinship with her boyfriend

Where is Ryan Riggs now?

According to the Abilene Reporter News, Riggs was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a plea deal was reached in February 2019. He is serving his sentence at the James V. Allred Unit in Iowa Park, Texas. Riggs admitted to sexually assaulting and killing Blankinship. "This was a heinous, violent and utterly heartbreaking crime," said Brown County District Attorney Michael B. Murray in a news release. He went on to say that what Riggs did couldn't be put into words.

Nearly four years after Blankinship was murdered, Riggs' parents spoke with the Austin American-Statesman about that night. Jason and Michelle Riggs knew Blankinship from church, and would often offer to give her rides even though she usually preferred to walk. "She was my friend," said Michelle. Riggs wasn't around Blankinship as often as his parents were, and he was never alone with her.

The night their son murdered Blankinship, the couple went to a friends' house for a weekly game night. Riggs stayed home and when they left, he was in his room playing video games. They recalled driving by Blankinship on their way to game night. When Jason and Michelle returned, Riggs was exactly where they left him. "We had no reason to think that he had even left the house," Jason said. Unfortunately Riggs did.

What happened to Chantay Blankinship?

In November 2017, Riggs accompanied his parents to North Lake Community Church where he confessed his crimes to Pastor Ron Keener. Riggs told Keener he wanted to confess to the congregation in order to "make things right." The pastor agreed to it, but told Riggs he was also going to call police. Once he was in custody, Riggs told police in great detail what he did to Blankinship.

Riggs spoke with Sgt. Bird and Texas Ranger Jason Shea for two hours, during which time he admitted to raping and killing her. After offering Blankinship a ride, Riggs drove her to a secluded area around the nearby lake, strangled her in his truck, and assaulted her. While Blankinship was unconscious, Riggs brought her body to an abandoned Victorian house where he beat her to death with a lawn motor blade. He wanted to be sure she wouldn't wake up and tell someone what happened.