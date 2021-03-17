Sabine Schmitz Led a Remarkable Life as a Racer Prior to Her Untimely Death

Known as "speed bee" or "queen of the ring" throughout her prolific racing career, Sabine Schmitz left an undeniable mark on the world of race car driving. In her short-yet impactful life, she secured countless victories, made her name a part of one of racing's most famed circuit's history, and became a presenter on Top Gear — all before turning 50.

Sadly, her remarkable existence was cut short due to an aggressive illness she had been fighting since late 2017. On March 16, 2021, she tragically succumbed to such, leaving a void in racing that isn't to be filled any time soon.

In the wake of her passing, many fans are looking into more intrinsic details of the late racing star's personal life. So, who exactly is Sabine's family? Here's what we know about the importance of those closest to her in her life, as well as the terms of her death.