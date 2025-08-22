Sachia Vickery Is Staying on OnlyFans Amid Backlash: “I Don’t Care What People Think” The tennis player also said the steamy side hustle is "the easiest money I’ve ever made." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 22 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sachiavick

Tennis player Sachia Vickery is known for commanding attention for her athletic prowess. However, she's proven that there's more to her than meets the eye, including her eye-catching side hustle.

Sachia is one of many public figures who have found a lucrative venture in OnlyFans. The mostly NSFW platform has made many attractive humans rich, and the Florida-born champ said she has no qualms about getting her piece of the pie. Here's the scoop on Sachia's parlay into OnlyFans.

Sachia Vickery opened up about joining OnlyFans in August 2025.

During an August 2025 Instagram Live Q&A, Sachia revealed that her followers could see a spicier side to her on OnlyFans. While the Wimbledon participant admitted she was once critical of the platform, she quickly discovered how fruitful it could be. "I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me,” Sachia said in the stream. “It’s also the easiest money I’ve ever made, and I enjoy doing it."

“I will never talk s--t about girls on OnlyFans ever again for the rest of my life," she added. "Because the amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook, really.” Sachia's OnlyFans bio states the content on her account is "too spicy for Instagram" and gives the audience more ways to see their "favorite pro tennis player." Those interested in viewing her account can access it for $12.99 a month. She also mentioned that users can access her "spiciest content" on pay-per-view by DM'ing her.

Why is Sachia Vickery on OnlyFans?

Sachia's OnlyFans venture isn't just about her strutting her naturally good looks. She praised the controversial app for giving her "a better life" and helping her make ends meet amid the unforeseen costs that come with her tennis career. "Yeah, and another part of, you know, the tennis and OnlyFans aspect is… when you’re on tour, you’re not automatically making a ton of money,” Sachia explained in an interview with The New York Post. "Yes, I have done very well throughout my career. I’ve made great investments from the time I was young, so you know, it’s like I’m fine."

Sachia continued: "But at the same time, tennis players spend $100K plus a year on coaching, hotels, food, training, physio. So if I have another avenue where I’m able to make a lot of money to support that, you know, I don’t see anything negative with it, personally. It’s an expensive sport, so you know I invest a lot of my money from there back into tennis, and I think that’s one thing people don’t understand.

They think it’s, you know, I’m just doing it to do it. It’s a great moneymaker. It’s a great investment. If I have the potential to make a lot of money on there, why am I not going to take it? It’s it’s giving me a better life.”