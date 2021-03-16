Salt Bae Is a Restaurant Owner and a Household Name — Here's a Look at His Net Worth

Many food lovers are familiar with Salt Bae thanks to his famous steakhouses that are located in New York, Dubai, Istanbul, and other locations around the world. Thanks to the support of his A-list clientele and his unique take on serving food, the chef and restaurateur has become a huge name in the food industry. Not to mention, viral videos of him showing off his salt-sprinkling skills have helped him become a household name.

That said, Salt Bae (real name: Nusret Gökçe) has become a force to be reckoned with. Since interest in his restaurants continues to grow, business has been pretty good for the star. And while he continues to make a name for himself, many people have been interested in learning about his net worth. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Not to mention, Salt Bae has prepared meals for Hollywood’s elite and celebrities all over the world. And in case you didn't know, being a personal chef for the rich and the famous comes with a hefty check. Plus, getting the stamp of approval from celebs has worked in his favor.

See, Salt Bae opened up his first restaurant in 2010, according to the site. And since then, he has continued the momentum by opening up a chain of Nusr-Et restaurants in Boston, New York, Dubai, Istanbul, Greece, and other huge cities across the globe.

According to Footlog , Salt Bae has a net worth of $50 million. And while that figure may be pretty large for someone in the restaurant business, we’re not too surprised.

It has long been said that hard work and persistence are the perfect recipe for success. While Salt Bae has been in the spotlight for a few years, he has actually put in a lot of work before becoming a pop culture icon. And his net worth serves as proof.

Salt Bae is still creating magic in his restaurants and has just gone viral yet again.

It’s safe to say that the allure around Salt Bae and his tasty dishes will always pique the interest of food lovers. And with so many people making their way to Nusr-Et locations around the world for the Salt Bae experience, his status will continue to grow.

That said, Salt Bae is no stranger to going viral. After all, posting a video of the infamous Salt Bae sprinkle has become standard practice for folks on social media.

And while the chef can always be seen showing off his skills via social media, his latest video has sparked conversation and seriously funny memes via Twitter.

Salt Bae feeding a woman lamb provocatively while her man watches.



So was that disrespectful? #B1 🤔pic.twitter.com/Y7bvaZshB4 — 💋 Caramel Sweetness 💎 (@Caramel_Angel7) March 12, 2021 Source: Twitter

On March 12, 2021, a tweet went viral of Salt Bae seductively feeding a woman a piece of steak — right in front of her boyfriend who clearly looks uncomfortable.

And of course, many people on social media had opinions about Salt Bae and the woman in the video. Many people thought that the women's actions were not classy, while others took the moment to crack jokes.

Me leaving Salt Bae restaurant after he dangle a piece steak over my girl’s mouth pic.twitter.com/mln2l0oN0s — GOD_FLOW🌊 (@FBA_Unloaded) March 12, 2021 Source: Twitter