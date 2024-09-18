Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Soccer Legend Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci Dies at 59 — What We Know About His Cause of Death On Sept. 18, 2024, Italian soccer legend Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci passed away at 59. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 18 2024, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The sports community is deeply mourning the loss of Italian soccer legend Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci, who sadly passed away on Sept. 18, 2024. His death was confirmed in a statement released early Wednesday morning. He was 59 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

As the soccer world reflects on his contributions and the joy he brought to the game, many seek to understand the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing. Here's what we know so far about Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci's cause of death.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci's cause of death?

At the time of writing, the cause of Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci's death has not yet been determined. However, it is known that in 2022, he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Just days before his passing, Schillaci was hospitalized in his hometown of Palermo, Italy, due to an atrial arrhythmia. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this condition refers to irregular heartbeats that can lead to poor circulation. Atrial arrhythmia occurs when the upper chambers of the heart are out of sync with the lower chambers, which can result in the heart beating either too fast or too slowly.

Article continues below advertisement

Schillaci rose to international prominence during the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where he scored six goals to win the Golden Boot and was awarded the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player. His impressive performance helped Italy secure a third-place finish in the competition.

At the club level, he enjoyed a successful career with several prominent Italian teams, most notably Juventus and Inter Milan, before retiring in 1999. After his playing days, he returned to his hometown of Palermo, where he founded a youth soccer academy to encourage the next generation of talent.

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of his passing, tributes have poured in across social media, celebrating his legacy. "A football icon leaves us, a man who entered the hearts of Italians and sports lovers around the world," Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said via X (formerly Twitter). "Thank you for the emotions you gave us, for making us dream, cheer, hug, and wave our Tricolore. Have a good trip, champion."