Soccer Legend Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci's Left Behind a Wife and Three Children

Following the news that Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci had died at the age of 59, many soccer fans are looking back on his legendary career, which most notably helped propel Italy to a third-place victory in the 1990 World Cup. Salvatore died of colon cancer after first announcing his diagnosis in 2022.

His death has left many wanting to learn more not just about his playing career, but also about his personal life. Here's what we know about who Salvatore was married to, and whether he had any children.

Was Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci married?

Salvatore was married twice over the course of his life, and at the time of his death, he was married to Barbara Lombardi, who works as a dentist in Italy. The two were married in 2012, but not much is known about Barbara outside of her connection to Salvatore, in large part because she married the soccer star long after he retired, and the two of them led a relatively private life.

Did Salvatore Schillaci have any children?

Salvatore and Barbara did not have any children, but he shared three with his ex-wife Rita Bonaccorso — Jessica Schillaci, Mattia Schillaci, and Nicole Schillaci. As was the case for their stepmother, Salvatore's children lived their lives largely outside of the public eye, so not much information is available on them. Other than his divorce, Salvatore's personal relationships have never been a huge part of his public image.

Salvatore Schillaci was a surprise star at the 1990 World Cup.

Salvatore's club career included stints on high-profile teams like Juventus, Messina, Internazionale, and Júbilo Iwata, but he is perhaps best remembered because of his surprising role on Italy's 1990 World Cup team. The country was hosting the tournament that year, and Salvatore came off the bench in the first game but eventually went on to score six goals in the tournament, winning the Golden Boot even though Italy came in third. He also received the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament.

After a decorated career in club and international play, Salvatore retired in 1999 and returned to his hometown of Palermo, where he owned a youth academy of football. He first announced his colon cancer diagnosis in 2022 and was hospitalized in September of 2024. He died on Sept. 18 and will be remembered by those both in Italy and around the world as one of the game's definitive legends.

“We immediately fell in love with Totò. His desire, his story, his being so wonderfully passionate, and it showed in every game he played," Juventus said in a statement about him. “We at Juve were lucky enough to get excited about him before, in that incredible summer of 1990, the whole of Italy did, captivated by those wonderfully energetic celebrations of his.”