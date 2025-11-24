Sam Elliott Is Dealing With a Couple of Health Issues Sam Elliott's time on '1883' really took its toll on his physical health. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 24 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When one thinks of Sam Elliott, it's safe to say two things spring to mind. First, and most importantly, the impressive mustache the veteran actor has sported for most of his career. Secondly, you will undoubtedly be drawn to his velvet voice. It's a little unfair that one person should be blessed with that many gifts, but at least we get to enjoy them on the large and small screens.

Article continues below advertisement

As previously stated, Sam has been in the game for quite some time. His earlier roles began in the 1960s and frequently took place in a Western. Despite how he looks and sounds, Sam was born in California and raised in Oregon. His parents hailed from El Paso, Texas, which might be why he can mimic that twang so easily. Because he's been around the block a few times, Sam has undoubtedly dealt with a few health issues. Here is the latest update.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here is what's been happening with Sam Elliott's health.

As of November 2025, Sam is 81 years old. His age didn't stop the actor from popping into another Taylor Sheridan saga. Sam was already part of the Yellowstone Cinematic Universe, by way of the 1883 prequel, so it wasn't much of a stretch when he was asked by its creator to keep the working relationship going.

Like everything Sheridan touches, Landman was an immediate hit. For the show's second season, he upped the stakes by adding Sam, who plays the estranged father of Billy Bob Thornton's character. The two spoke with Deadline ahead of the Season 2 premiere on Nov. 16. That's when Sam revealed that he has certainly suffered for his art.

Article continues below advertisement

While working on 1883, Sam said the show "beat the s--t" out of him. Some injuries happened on the show, while others were old issues Sam had already been dealing with. "I had a fall. I’ve got two torn tendons in my hip that aren’t going to heal up. I can’t hear anything anymore, because of all the f---ing gunfire," the actor explained. Sam was motivated to return to one of Sheridan's worlds primarily because of Billy Bob.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam has some unresolved emotional issues with his dad.

Like us, the Deadline reporter was shocked to learn that Sam was not from Texas. His family goes back three generations, coincidentally to the 1880s. "I had a great-great-grandfather that was a surgeon at the Battle of San Jacinto," said Sam. "Another was a Texas Ranger that got shot in the head after he came out of a bar in Giddings, Texas in like 1903."