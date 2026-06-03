Death of Race Car Driver Samuel Ortiz Sends Waves of Shock Through the Rally World Samuel was killed on impact. By Ivy Griffith Published June 3 2026, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Video Still via UBN News (YouTube)

For race car drivers, danger is part of the thrill. Every time you get behind the wheel, the potential for disaster is one wrong move, one failed tire, one slick patch away. The adrenaline of cheating death can be part of the draw for some.

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However, not everyone makes it to the finish line. Rally race car driver Samuel Ortiz's death after a horrific crash sent shockwaves through the racing community and left his brother, Jordi Ortiz, battling for his life in the ICU. Here's what we know about his sudden passing and how his brother is doing after Samuel's shocking death.

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The death of race car driver Samuel Ortiz rocks the industry.

The shocking death of Samuel came on Friday, May 29, 2026. Samuel and his brother Jordi were both part of a race taking place on the CV-189 road between L’Alcora and Onda in Spain’s Castellon province during the Rallye de La Ceramica 2026.

Organizers of the event, Rallye Club Costa Azahar, explained in a statement, “During the second leg of the Rallye de la Ceramica on Friday, car number 32, crewed by brothers Jordi and Samuel Ortiz, was involved in a serious accident" (via The Sun). They added, "As a result, co-driver Samuel died at the scene, while the driver was evacuated to Castellon General University Hospital in a very critical condition."

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"Upon becoming aware of the situation, the Organizing Committee decided to suspend the event as a sign of mourning and respect. We would like to express our deepest condolences to Samuel’s family and friends, and wish Jordi a speedy recovery.” Jordi and Samuel were driving a Honda Civic when it veered from the course and smashed into a barrier. Samuel was killed on impact.

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Sam's brother, Jordi Ortiz, was left in the ICU following the crash.

Jordi remains in the ICU, fighting for his life, according to The Sun. The New York Post reports that Jordi is considered to be in "very serious condition," and not much is known about his status other than that.

Unsurprisingly, the horrific and tragic crash has prompted those close to the racing community to send an outpouring of love and support. Valencian President JuanFran Perez Llorca wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Devastated by the death of Samuel Ortiz at the Rallye de la Cerámica being held in L’Alcora. My condolences to his family and to all those who loved him. Much strength to his brother Jordi, who remains hospitalized at the Hospital de Castellón. A very big hug to the entire family.”

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@periodicomediterraneo Jordi Ortiz, piloto castellonense de 33 años, permanece ingresado en la UCI del Hospital General con pronóstico reservado tras el grave accidente sufrido en el Rallye de la Cerámica, en el que falleció su hermano y copiloto, Samuel Ortiz. La prueba fue suspendida en señal de duelo y la provincia de Castellón ha amanecido compungida por esta tragedia. Todo nuestro apoyo a la familia, amistades y comunidad del motor en estos momentos tan difíciles. El vídeo corresponde a la actuación del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos rallyedelaceramica rallyedelacerámica SamuelOrtiz JordiOrtiz Rallyes DEP ♬ sonido original - El Periódico Mediterráneo - El Periódico Mediterráneo Source: TikTok / @priodicomediterraneo