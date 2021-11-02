Ed Sheeran's New Song "Sandman" Is an Homage to Someone Very Special in His Life

It's official: Ed Sheeran's latest album, titled simply "=," is finally out for his legions of fans to enjoy. The album, which consists of 14 entirely new tracks and employs a bevy of talented collaborators, is already a beloved part of the singer's discography and is climbing charts worldwide.

One of the standout tracks from the album is the song "Sandman," which takes listeners on an easygoing musical journey of airy, strummed-out notes and mallet instruments that evoke childlike wonder. With that being said, what exactly is the true meaning of "Sandman"? Keep reading for all of the known details.

What is the meaning of Ed Sheeran's latest track "Sandman"?

It's clear from the very beginning that "Sandman" is dedicated to someone very special in Ed's life: his child. Indeed, the song is an homage to Ed's 1-year-old daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The intro lyrics, "You were loved before you had arrived / And every day that love just multiplies / Daddy made your bed and your lullaby / And Mumma made the mobile in the sky," are very much about putting the youngster to bed.

As the song progresses, Ed talks about Lyra meeting the "Sandman," who will guide her into sweet dreams. "Hanging out with the sandman / You look so sweet, my child," Ed croons, going on to detail some of the wondrous things Lyra will see in her dreams. He sings of "Chocolate-covered roof and candy cars / Rainbow sugar river we can sail upon / Marshmallow books and strawberries / Snowmen made of ice cream," which all sounds pretty good if we're being honest.

The lyrics repeat themselves a bit after that, but it's clear that in doing such Ed is trying to drive home the point that Lyra will be safe, sound, and happy when she's home in bed dreaming with her parents at her side. In an interview with Heart where he broke down the influence behind each song on "=," Ed explained his reasoning for including "Sandman" on the album.

"I thought it would be weird not to acknowledge I had become a dad on this record," he explained. It's true. Prior to "Sandman," Ed has not acknowledged his fatherhood in any of his music. However, it's clear that things are very different now, and the award-winning performer is ready to step into this new stage of his life and bring his millions of fans along for the ride with him.