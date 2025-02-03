Sante Kimes Looked Like Elizabeth Taylor but She Acted Like a Killer — Where Is She Now? Sante and Kenneth Kimes are the "most ingenious, evil con artists we've seen in a long time." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 3 2025, 8:59 a.m. ET Source: A&E

On July 5, 1998, 82-year-old Irene Silverman disappeared from her limestone townhome in New York City. Silverman was a former Radio City ballerina who had previously lived in the impressive home with her husband, a banker who had passed away. The couple never had any children, but Silverman opted to stay in the place that contained so many memories with her late husband. Although she had friends Silverman was lonely, so she turned part of her house into an apartment she could rent out.

Article continues below advertisement

The summer she disappeared, Silverman rented out the apartment to a tall 23-year-old man named Manny Guerrin. Almost immediately Silverman noticed strange things about Guerrin, like the fact that he always hid his face from the security camera. She had no idea that not only was Manny Guerrin not his real name, but he was a career criminal brought up by his equally as dangerous mother. They would be the end of Silverman. Where are Sante and Kenneth Kimes now? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Where are Sante and Kenneth Kimes now?

Sante and Kenneth were arrested mere hours after Silverman disappeared, but it was for a fraudulent check written in Utah. Police found items belonging to Silverman on Sante and Kenneth, including her Social Security card and a few blank checks. The duo also had a hotel room where authorities found a forged deed to Silverman's house.

Sadly Silverman's body was never found, though Kenneth revealed chilling details in a separate trial for another murder. According to The New York Times, Kenneth said his former landlord's body had been put in a trash bin in Hoboken, N.J. Both Kenneth and Sante were convicted of second-degree murder in 2000. Sante was handed a 120 year sentence but in May 2014, she passed away in her prison cell in Westchester County, N.Y. at the age of 79.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenneth received a sentence of 125 years and four months and is currently incarcerated at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, N.Y. In January 2025, Kenneth and Sante's story was featured on Dateline for the second time. Speaking with Keith Morrison from prison, Kenneth said, "I absolutely regret my past and the ignorance of my past crimes makes me want to do better and engage in what I would call tangible contrition."

Article continues below advertisement

Sante Kimes was a master manipulator, and she passed that on to her son.

A senior law enforcement official told The New York Times that Sante and Kenneth were the "most ingenious, evil con artists we've seen in a long time," per The New York Times. After their arrests in July 1998, a task force of New York and Federal investigators had to sort out the lives of two people who left fraud, theft, arson, and murder in their wake. These crimes spanned all of the United States and in Sante's case, reached all the way back to her childhood.