What Are Sarah Stock's Politics? Don't Worry, She'll Tell you Sarah believes in a particular type of nationalism that raised some serious eyebrows.

The world of political commentators and influencers can be a Wild West-esque arena where people spar over minutiae and go for the jugular over differing beliefs. One of those cutthroat influencers who has risen to the top of their political sphere is Sarah Stock.

She made headlines in 2025 for tackling Majority Report's Sam Seder head-to-head on YouTube debate channel Jubilee, with her peers calling her argument a "major win." But what exactly are Sarah's politics and her beliefs? Don't worry, she'll tell you. Often and loudly. Here's what we know about what Sarah believes and why she got into a vicious virtual cat fight with fellow political commentator Emily Wilson.

What are Sarah Stock's politics?

When she appeared on Jubilee, Sarah was set up to face progressive commentator Sam Seder, with Sarah representing the "MAGA" conservative side of politics. And this is exactly where her politics align.

On Rift Media, Sarah speaks openly about her pro-MAGA, pro-Donald Trump, and pro-conservative beliefs. She has offered support for the "trad wife" movement.

Sarah has gone so far as to openly declare herself a Christian nationalist. Merriam-Webster notes, "Christian nationalists in America believe that the country was founded as a Christian nation and that Christian values should be prioritized throughout government and public life." While debating Sam, Sarah promoted the concept of "xenophobic nationalism," which means that she believes that a rejection of immigrants and foreigners is a viable way to embrace patriotism and the idea of American exceptionalism.

But the comment had Sam stunned, because the very idea behind celebrating xenophobia is a shocking and controversial one. However, this is very much in line with Sarah's overall beliefs, as her Rift blog shows post after post of Sarah lamenting the "persecution" of blond Americans and blaming foreigners for the country's woes.

Here's what we know about Sarah's feud with 'Emily Saves America.'

In her quest to be the strongest pro-MAGA influencer out there, she has butted heads with fellow conservative and pro-MAGA commentator and influencer, Emily Wilson, of Emily Saves America. Sarah once accused Emily of betraying the MAGA movement after she questioned certain aspects of the "trad wife" system.

In a blog post, she blasted Emily, writing, "She is spreading a toxic, far-left feminist message about homemaking in general. If she were some random liberal girl, this wouldn’t matter, but Emily has about half a million followers on all of her platforms — all people who look up to her as a face of the conservative MAGA movement" (excerpt via Daily Beast). However, their feud escalated to a new level after Sarah shared news of her engagement by proudly showing off her ring on social media in August 2025.

Fellow right-wing influencer Hannah Pearl Davis shared Sarah's post on X (formerly Twitter). Davis, known as a proud "antifeminist" who is often likened to a female Andrew Tate, joked that the "hottest right-wing E-girl" was "taken off the market." Emily saw the post, shared it, and commented, "the ring size" with a skull emoji, noting the modest size of Sarah's engagement ring.