A New Life Hack Is Going Viral on TikTok — Say "Jessica" to Stop Toddler Tantrums "A whole generation of kids will have faint memories of trying to find Jessica when they are older." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 16 2026, 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Pexels / Phil Nguyen

Social media gets a bad reputation for all the harm it causes to society. While the drawbacks are very real, social media platforms also bring a lot of good to the world. For example, the whole concept of sharing life hacks is extremely popular on platforms like TikTok. After all, if you've found something that works for you, why not share it with the world?

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Well, parents can now rejoice, as there's a viral new hack for how to stop toddler temper tantrums in their tracks. Apparently, all you need to do is say, "Jessica!"

Source: Pexels / Keira Burton

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The say "Jessica" to stop tantrums TikTok hack, explained.

The next time your toddler is having a tantrum, simply yell out "Jessica" for an immediate stop to the shouting. Yes, it truly does work, and it's incredible! Your child will look around, confused, and try to locate Jessica, rather than focusing on the task of having a tantrum.

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As people share videos of the parenting hack working on their own kids, the comments confirm that everyone who has tried this has seen its effectiveness. One TikToker wrote, "Jessica is working overtime! She’s the new super nanny." Another solemnly shared, "Thank you for your service, Jessica." A third parent humorously pointed out, "A whole generation of kids will have faint memories of trying to find Jessica when they're older."

Here's why it works.

Based on these viral clips, one might think the name "Jessica" holds some special power, but it actually isn't about that specific word at all. The point is that you're breaking your toddler's train of thought, so they're no longer focused on their tantrum. It's the surprise and confusion that hearing some random word in a context that doesn't really make sense that causes the child's brain to pause and momentarily forget why they're crying.

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Child psychiatrist Chaundrissa Smith explains that when kids are having tantrums, "They kind of get stuck in their emotions in that moment. So what this does is it really just kind of breaks the loop of the emotion that they're in, and then they're kind of like, 'Oh, wait, what was that I just saw or heard?' ... They're just getting distracted from what they were doing and are trying to figure out what else is going on, and who is this person or thing the parent is naming."

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It's not a perfect solution.

Keep in mind that while this hack does work, it isn't a perfect solution to the problem of toddler tantrums. It's a very temporary fix, as your child will likely go back to crying soon after they initially get distracted. Still, those few minutes of calm are often enough for parents to regroup and muster up the energy for the next wave of screaming. Another possible outcome is your child can turn it around back at you and yell "Jessica" at you when need be!