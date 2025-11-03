‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Doesn’t Sugarcoat His Political Beliefs Scott has asked Donald Trump to help him obtain life-saving healthcare. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 3 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Real Coffee with Scott Adams

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Scott Adams, the cartoonist and author best known as the creator of the iconic comic strip Dilbert, then you probably know exactly where he stands politically. But if you haven’t, and only recently heard about him after he publicly asked President Donald Trump for help accessing life-saving care for the metastasized prostate cancer he’s been battling, then you might not have the full picture.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike many, Scott hasn’t been shy about his political leanings, especially since 2016. A quick scroll through his YouTube channel dedicated to his podcast, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, would tell you everything you need to know. But if you don’t want to take a dive down that rabbit hole today, stick around as we’ve got the scoop on Scott’s political preferences and why he’s tapped Trump for help.

Where does 'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams stand politically? It's pretty obvious.

Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams is a proud supporter of Donald Trump, and according to him, he’s risked nearly everything to be one. In an October 2025 episode of his podcast, he shared, “When I decided in 2016 that I would throw away my entire social life to back Trump… When I eventually threw away my entire career, my licensing business and book sales went to almost nothing because I was supporting Trump, I sacrificed everything."

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "I sacrificed my social life. I sacrificed my career. I sacrificed my reputation. I may have sacrificed my health. And I did that because I believed it was worth it.”

@robgenx66 Democrats are Dedicated to Stopping Everything that Works scottadams dilbert democrats liberals maga maha trump ♬ original sound - RobK Genx66 - RobK Genx66

Article continues below advertisement

Scott even said he hopes he played a small part in helping Trump get elected. While his political views may have nudged him toward hot water with anti-Trumpers, it was the racist rant in 2023 that fully pushed him in, ultimately getting his comic strip pulled from countless newspapers.

During that time, he went on his podcast, citing data from a poll and using it as an opportunity to share his own controversial take. He claimed the poll showed that “nearly half of all Black people are not OK with white people,” calling them a “hate group.” He went on to say, “I don’t want to have anything to do with them,” and even advised white people to “get the hell away from Black people.”

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, his comments went viral, sparking plenty of backlash. And while Adams later claimed his remarks were taken out of context, his opinion was still a bold one to make, and ultimately, it took a serious toll on both his career and financial standing.

On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it.



I need it.



As many of you know, I have metastasized prostate cancer.



My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a… — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 2, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Adams tapped Donald Trump for life-saving health care, and Trump wants to help.

Given how much Scott has apparently sacrificed to support Trump, he decided to call on him when he hit a wall trying to obtain the newly FDA-approved drug Pluvicto to help treat his metastasized prostate cancer. On Nov. 2, 2025, he took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, “On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it. I need it.”

Scott explained that while Kaiser of Northern California approved his application to receive Pluvicto, saying, “they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it, and I can’t seem to fix that.” He added that he’s “declining fast” and hopes Trump can “get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it.” According to Scott, the treatment isn’t a cure, but it “will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer.”