Scott Bloomquist Died Divorced, but His Ex-Wife Is Still a Big Supporter of His Scott and his ex-wife's relationship dates back to when they were 18 (or even younger!). By Jennifer Farrington Updated June 11 2025, 11:56 a.m. ET

Dirt track racing legend Scott Bloomquist died on Aug. 16, 2024, at the age of 60 in a small plane crash near his home in Mooresburg, Tenn. And after nearly a year of speculation over what happened that day when he crashed into a barn, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its report in June 2025, citing “suicide” as the cause behind the fatal accident. “The autopsy report listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries and the manner of death as suicide,” the report noted.

In other words, the agency concluded that Scott crashed his plane intentionally. The news left many in sheer shock, including Scott’s friends and family. And what about his wife? At the time of the accident, Scott was divorced. But before what some have described as a “painful” split, he appeared to make an effort to spend time with his family when he wasn’t on the track. So, who was Scott’s wife?

Who was Scott Bloomquist's wife?

Source: Facebook/Katrina Bloomquist A throwback of Scott Bloomquist and his then-wife Katrina

Scott Bloomquist was divorced from his wife, Katrina Rouse, at the time of his death, but their relationship dated all the way back to when they were just 18 years old (maybe even earlier). Just days after his passing, Katrina took to social media to share a few throwback photos of the two of them looking smitten. In one of the shots, Scott’s suited up in full racing gear — clearly the passion for racing started young — and the two are pictured at Bulls Gap Motor Speedway.

It seems Katrina was there cheering him on from the very beginning and throughout their marriage. She and their daughter, Ariel, were often spotted at the track rooting for him over the years.

It’s unclear exactly when or why Scott and Katrina divorced, but it’s been described as a “painful” chapter in his life. Still, Katrina clearly still holds space for him as she often shares old photos from his early racing days, keeping his legacy alive for fans and reminding her daughter of who her parents are and where they came from.

For instance, in August 2024, the same month Scott died, she shared a photo of him being awarded $100,000 at the Batesville Speedway, all smiles as he celebrated the win. In another post, she reflected on “the good times,” sharing a picture of the two wearing custom shirts that, according to Katrina, Scott designed himself, featuring their last name across the front.

Scott Bloomquist shared one daughter, Ariel Bloomquist, with wife Katrina.

Scott and Katrina may have been separated, but given their history and the fact that they shared a child, it seems he was still very much a part of their lives before his tragic death. Scott and his daughter, Ariel, also appeared to be close.

Months after his passing, she was seen speaking at events honoring his legacy. The two were also photographed together when she was older, so it’s clear he remained present in her life. Ariel is now a college student at East Tennessee State University, per his obituary.