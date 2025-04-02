'Street Outlaws' Fans on Edge After Rumors Suggest Ryan Martin May Have Died The 'Street Outlaws' family has lost a few cast members over the years. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 2 2025, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @fireballcamaro

Since its debut in 2013, Street Outlaws has become a staple in countless households. The unique reality show gives viewers an inside look at the high-stakes world of illegal street racing and competitive driving — it's even grown into an extremely popular franchise with several spinoffs!

Now, while Street Outlaws has enjoyed massive success, the franchise has tragically lost several cast members over the years. Recently, many fans have been wondering if another beloved star has passed away. So, did Ryan Martin from Street Outlaws die? Here's what you need to know.

So, did Ryan Martin from 'Street Outlaws' die?

As of now, no, Ryan Martin from Street Outlaws did not die. However, not too long ago, another street racer and cast member, Ryan Fellows, died in a car accident. The incident occurred on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Ryan Fellows was only 41 years old.

Discovery and the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Street Outlaws confirmed his death on the morning of Monday, August 8. A spokesperson for Discovery expressed their sorrow, saying, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss."

The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss. — Street Outlaws (@StreetOutlaws) August 8, 2022

According to TMZ, Ryan Fellows sadly died while filming for Street Laws: Fastest in America in Las Vegas. During one of the many races that Sunday morning, his Nissan 240z lost control near the finish line, rolled over, and caught fire. Unfortunately, onlookers were unable to rescue Ryan in time. As a result, filming for the show was halted for the day.

In the wake of his unexpected passing, a GoFundMe page was set up to support Ryan's family. The campaign described him as an "avid car enthusiast" and a "road 'warrior,'" with a deep passion for not just cars but also basketball and business, particularly in sales and advertising.

"He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him," the page noted. The fundraiser also highlighted Ryan's love for his wife, Liz, and their children, Josiah and Olivia. The goal was set at $50,000, and by April 2025, the campaign had raised $24,954.

'Street Outlaws' has sadly lost several cast members.

Unfortunately, the Street Outlaws franchise has lost a few cast members in the past. In late June 2024, Lizzy Musi passed away at the age of 33 after a battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

In April 2024, Nathan Schaldach, known as Cali Nate, died in a car crash during a racing event in Eagles Pass, Texas. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. In February 2022, Wayne Smozanek died at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Fla., after a "very long, hard-fought battle" with COVID-19.

Additionally, in September 2020, Christopher "Kentucky" Ellis was found dead in his home at the age of 39. An incident report obtained by People revealed he was discovered beside a liquor bottle and a syringe with a substance inside it "consistent with heroin."