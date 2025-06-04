Is Daddy Dave From ‘Street Outlaws’ Made of Steel, or Lucky? What Happened After His Crashes He's been involved in at least two horrifying wrecks. By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 4 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: DIscovery

Street Outlaws fans are well aware of the dangers that come with high speed drag racing, and what happened to Daddy Dave on the show is a terrifying example of these hazards. Viewers have been left wondering what happened to the racer after his brushes with death whilst burning rubber.

What happened to Daddy Dave on 'Street Outlaws'

There are at least two crashes that Daddy Dave has been involved with while racing. August of 2015 saw a particularly brutal crash that occurred when the drag racer couldn't maintain control of his truck.

Footage of the crash can be found online and it's unsettling to watch. After the green light is given for the racers to screech across the asphalt, both of the cars can be seen hurtling down the raceway.

However, Daddy Dave's vehicle quickly careens to the right before pivoting to the left and smashing into a concrete barricade. This results in an explosion and the impact causes the car to flip over on its side several times, performing multiple barrel rolls, all with the racer and TV personality inside.

Upon seeing the accident, several people working at the Amarillo Dragway rushed to Dave's aid. Although the Street Outlaws star survived the crash, he wasn't without injuries. He sustained a concussion in the crash along with bruising to his lungs and severe damage to one of his shoulders.

Upon crashing his build, Goliath, Dave's wife Cassie posted to his Facebook page that he was being assessed at a local hospital. "First I need to thank all of you for your prayers! They have done X-rays and scans, we are just waiting for the results."

In addition to thanking concerned fans for their expressions of sympathy and hopes for his recovery, she dished out some details on his condition. Cassie explained that Dave was in a world of hurt following the crash at Amarillo and was even experiencing some short-term amnesia. "He is in a lot of pain, pretty banged up and a serious concussion. He is talking but doesn’t remember anything or even where he is."

Thankfully, he managed to make a full recovery following the crash. Daddy Dave would be involved in another racing accident a few years later, however, in June of 2021 after being pitted against Fast Bobby during an episode of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.

Unlike his previous crash, Dave makes it across the finish line, with Bobby winning by a hair. However, Dave also loses control of his vehicle, which can be seen veering to the right in the video and colliding with the barricade.

Like his previous accident, several folks ran out to see if he was OK. After cracking open the door, Dave gives a "thumbs up" sign to the people surrounding his vehicle. He didn't seem to sustain any serious injuries following the crash.

Furthermore, Daddy Dave explained what happened with the vehicle on his YouTube channel, which he uses to provide further background information on his experience driving on Street Outlaws. He explained how the 2021 crash happened. "To put it shortly, we had a s---ty weekend. Right after eight miles, I got loose, turned sideways on me really quickly, and I could not recover it, and we blasted the wall."