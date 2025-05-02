Music Icon Scott Gertner Has Died — What Was His Cause of Death? Scott Gertner was an iconic presence in Houston's nightlife scene. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 2 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

In a shocking and heartbreaking turn of events, legendary music and entertainment icon Scott Gertner has died. His family confirmed the unexpected news in a statement released through a publicist on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

"We are deeply saddened today to share the news of the unexpected passing of Houston entertainment icon Scott Gertner," the family wrote. "Our family is heartbroken and still processing this sudden loss." What happened? Here's everything we know so far, including the cause of Scott Gertner's tragic death.

What was Scott Gertner's cause of death?

At the time of writing, the cause of Scott Gertner's death remains unknown to the public. However, we will continue to follow the situation and provide updates if and when more information becomes available.

Scott, affectionately known as "Scotty G," was a towering figure in Houston's nightlife scene, best known for founding several popular venues, including the iconic SkyBar, Scott Gertner's Sports Bar Live, and Scott Gertner's at Houston Pavilions. Scott's most recent venue, Scott Gertner's Rhythm Room, has since closed. According to a May 1 report by Fox 26 Houston, a visit to the venue revealed a sign on the door that read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the business was closed."

In addition to his contributions as a club owner and promoter, Scott was an accomplished performer and three-time Grammy nominee. His passion for music began early. According to Show Business Entertainment, he was inspired by his sister and his mother, a professional singer who performed in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York where Scott was raised. He began singing at the age of 4 and later taught himself to play the piano and guitar, eventually forming his own band.