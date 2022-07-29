Will There be a 'Paper Girls' Season 2? Cast Talk Exploring Storylines in the Future (EXCLUSIVE)

Unfortunately, at this time there is no confirmation as to whether or not Paper Girls has been renewed for a second season. That being said, the series just came out and its performance following the Season 1 release will likely play a big role in Amazon's decision to greenlight a Season 2.

Since Season 1 doesn't nearly cover all of the original comics, there's so much more content to pull from for an additional season (or three). In total, there are 30 issues of the comics, which were published between October 2015 and July 2019.