'Paper Girls' Premieres on Prime Video — Here's What You Need to Know (EXCLUSIVE)

The new TV series adapts the 2015 comic series of the same name, written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. The original comics ran for four years, from October 2015 to July 2019. During its run, the series received widespread critical acclaim and won two Eisner Awards.

While the show takes some creative liberties from the comics, stars Camryn Jones and Fina Strazza have assured longtime fans that the spirit of the comics is well-captured.