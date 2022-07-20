'Forever Summer: Hamptons' Is 'Jersey Shore' Meets Money and We Love It

As far as this show goes, we put on our little detective hats to narrow down its filming schedule. On July 6, 2022, Hamptons.com spoke with Forever Summer: Hamptons' executive producer Aaron Rothman about the then yet-to-be-released series. During this chat Aaron mentioned that they "found some friends and corresponding friend groups and followed them for a summer starting right before July 4."

It's highly unlikely that the show began filming two days before this interview was published. So, July 4 of which summer?