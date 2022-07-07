Marcie Hobbs Is a New Addition on 'Southern Charm' –– What's Her Net Worth?
Each season of Southern Charm gets more and more interesting thanks to its incredible cast members. The show premiered in 2014 and was considered an instant hit. Reality TV lovers were quickly enchanted by the idea of gaining an inside look into the exclusive world of wealth and power in the city of Charleston.
Season 8 has already been heavily talked about due to some major plot points. Marcie Hobbs is a new addition to the cast, and she’s already garnered tons of attention because of her familial connections. For those who aren't already aware, she’s Shep Rose's younger cousin! Where exactly does her net worth stand in 2022?
What is Marcie Hobbs' net worth?
It’s estimated that Marcie has a net worth of more than $2 million in 2022, according to Meaww. Prior to joining the cast of Southern Charm, she spent her professional career working as a realtor and property manager. She also worked as an Events, PR, and Marketing specialist before that.
Marcie Hobbs
Realtor and Reality TV Star
Net worth: $2 million
Marcie Hobbs is a realtor and reality TV star who joined the cast of Bravo's Southern Charm in Season 8.
Name: Marcie Hobbs
Birthdate: Dec. 21, 1984
Marriage: John Hobbs (m. 2021)
Children: 1
Education: Loyola Marymount University
In terms of Marcie's education, her Linkedin says that she graduated from Loyola Marymount University after completing her college studies. Her B.A. in communication and media studies clearly helped prepare her for her future career plans. Now that Marcie is a notable cast member to keep up with on Southern Charm, she is a bona fide reality TV star too.
Here’s what else fans of 'Southern Charm' should know about Marcie Hobbs.
Reality TV and real estate sales are not the only things that keep Marcie busy in her day-to-day life. A scroll through her Instagram reveals that there are tons of things she enjoys doing in her free time.
Motherhood is an important factor in Marcie's life, and several of her social media pictures showcase that fact. When her daughter was born at the end of 2021, she posted a photo thread filled with precious pictures of the newborn.
She added a heartwarming caption saying, “Edith Cummings Crowe, aka Edie! Born 12/2/21. Seven pounds, four ounces... We’re so in love with her, extremely blessed, and grateful for this healthy baby girl! Thank you MUSC and the nurses and doctors for a safe labor and delivery.”
The comment section is filled with her friends and family members posting congratulatory messages. Spending time with her husband is also a top priority for Marcie.
She’s married to a man named John Hobbs, and she doesn’t shy away from posting sweet pictures of their relationship either. On his birthday and Father’s Day, she referred to him as her soulmate and best friend.
As Southern Charm continues to grow more and more popular, fans are going to continue growing more curious about the cast members.
This means that people are going to keep having questions about Marcie, whether those questions revolve around her career, her personal relationships, or something else. As of now, there hasn’t been an announcement about Southern Charm Season 9 just yet, but it’s highly likely Marcie will continue being part of the show moving forward.