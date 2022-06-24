Marcie Hobbs Is a New Addition on 'Southern Charm' –– Who Is Her Husband?
Fans of Southern Charm are starting to grow more curious about Marcie Hobbs and how exactly she’s related to Shep Rose. It's interesting to note that she has lived in multiple places all over the world, before choosing to stay in Charleston, S.C. Despite the fact that her family is quite wealthy, she still moved forward with a career in real estate on her own terms.
Marcie was invited to join the cast of Southern Charm in Season 8, which means all eyes are on her at the moment. Here’s what Southern Charm fans need to know about Marcie’s bloodline, husband, and daughter.
Who is Marcie Hobbs' husband?
Marcie is married to a man named John Hobbs. Based on the photos she posts on Instagram, they seem to be in a very happy marriage. The photo series she posted on June 20, 2022, came with a caption saying, “Happy Birthday and Father’s Day to my soulmate and best friend…you’re an amazing husband and father!”
She isn't shy at all when it comes to posting sweet pictures that highlight the best and most memorable moments of their marriage.
How are Marcie Hobbs and Shep Rose related?
One detail included in Marcie's Bravo TV bio is that she’s the younger cousin of Shep Rose. Shep has one of the most recognized faces of Southern Charm, and he has been part of the show since it premiered in 2014.
Her bio further states, “Marcie and Shep have always been close, and she is one of the few people who can ask Shep the hard-hitting questions without feeling his wrath.”
Who is Marcie Hobbs' daughter?
Marcie and John welcomed their daughter into the world in December 2021. A few scrolls to Marcie's Instagram page will reveal just how much she’s enjoying motherhood. One of the precious pictures she has with her daughter is during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. She and her daughter are both rocking glittery green hats to honor the occasion.
Here’s what else 'Southern Charm' fans should know about Marcie Hobbs.
The real estate industry has been good to Marcie, as it has been her chosen career path since 2012. She first snagged her license in the Los Angeles area, but she’s gearing up to continue her career path in Charleston.
According to Sports Keeda, Marcie made a living as an admission counselor and assistant registrar at the New York Film Academy in Manhattan before entering the real estate game.
Marcie and John share a dog together named Harper who she proudly posts about on her Instagram feed pretty frequently.
The group dynamics of the Southern Charm cast have always been interesting to follow and keep up with. Some interactions are more dramatic and intense than others, and it’s only a matter of time until viewers get a glimpse into how Marcie is going to impact the vibe of the show with her co-stars.
The premiere date for Southern Charm Season 8 is June 23, 2022, at 9:00 PM EST on Bravo.