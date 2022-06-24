Marcie Hobbs Is a New Addition on 'Southern Charm' –– Who Is Her Husband?

Marcie is married to a man named John Hobbs. Based on the photos she posts on Instagram, they seem to be in a very happy marriage. The photo series she posted on June 20, 2022, came with a caption saying, “Happy Birthday and Father’s Day to my soulmate and best friend…you’re an amazing husband and father!”

She isn't shy at all when it comes to posting sweet pictures that highlight the best and most memorable moments of their marriage.