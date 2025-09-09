'Only Murders in the Building' Star Selena Gomez Has Several Businesses — What Are They? The 'Fetish' singer has multiple business ventures. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 9 2025, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the stars of the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez, is a millionaire many times over, but her wealth isn't only a result of her lucrative acting and singing careers. Selena has several businesses that significantly contributed to her fortune, and she's only 32.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Forbes, Selena has a net worth of $700 million, making her one of the most wealthy, self-made female entrepreneurs in the U.S.A. She is also one of the wealthiest celebrities due to her multiple business ventures.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the tea about Selena Gomez's businesses.

Selena has several successful businesses, including her cosmetics company Rare Beauty, which was launched back in 2020, per Vogue Business. The cosmetics company is a vegan and cruelty-free make-up brand that reportedly makes up around 80 percent of Selena's wealth, per Investopedia.

Rare Beauty has sales that have beaten her celebrity beauty brand competitors — including Kylie Jenner's brand, Kylie Cosmetics, Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. brand, and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand. She also surpassed Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode, in sales.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena is a co-owner and investor in the ice cream and dessert company called Serendipity Brands. She is also an investor in the grocery delivery company, GoPuff, which is valued at nearly $15 billion. Selena also founded a mental health platform, Wondermind, with her mother, and the business is worth more than $100 million.

Article continues below advertisement

The business mogul is the most followed woman on Instagram with 422 million followers, and the Emilia Pérez star has nearly 60 million followers on TikTok. The managing content editor at Gen Z, Tori D’Amico, says that a whole generation grew up with Selena, which contributed to her massive social media following.

Article continues below advertisement

“Gen Z essentially grew up alongside her,” she said. "In that time, they saw her struggle with both her physical and mental health and be open about it. Selena was diagnosed with lupus back in 2013 and talked about her condition in her documentary, My Mind & Me. "Rare follows through on all of the values fans already see in her," she added. "Feeling a personal connection to her makes fans trust the products, like getting a recommendation from a friend."

Sophie Crowther is an executive at the marketing agency Billion Dollar Boy, and she said that Selena's diverse career has helped her succeed while keeping her relevant to "different generations." "Whether audiences have encountered her as an actor, singer, model, producer, entrepreneur or combination of all five, she has built a diverse career that has many potential consumer touchpoints," she said. "The evolution of her career has also allowed her to successfully reinvent herself, maintaining her relevance to different generations."

Article continues below advertisement