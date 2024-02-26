Home > Television > Reality TV > Selling the OC Like It or Not, ‘Selling the OC’ Is Coming Back for Season 3 Some people are ready for ‘Selling the OC’ to return. Others say the reality show represents “very worst of humankind” with the “worst people alive.” By Dan Clarendon Feb. 26 2024, Updated 4:35 p.m. ET Source: Netflix Gio Helou on 'Selling the OC'

Short of any official Selling the OC Season 3 release date, fans of the Netflix reality show are eager to know when the unscripted drama will be back on their screens.

“Does anyone know when Selling the OC Season 3 is coming out?” one Reddit user asked in a recent thread. “I’m dying to know when it will be out, too,” another person wrote. “I’m not ready for the blood,” a third commenter said. “At the same time, I am so ready.”

There’s no official word on the ‘Selling the OC’ Season 3 release date.

Netflix hasn’t yet announced when Season 3 will hit our screens, but we do know that it’s coming. In January 2023, the streaming platform renewed Selling the OC for two additional seasons scheduled to film that same winter, according to Deadline.

Gio Helou on 'Selling the OC'

Jason Oppenheim, whose Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage firm is also the focus of both that show and Netflix’s Selling Sunset, announced the renewal in an Instagram post at the time. “Netflix just announced that Selling the OC will be back for two more seasons!” he wrote. “Get ready for Selling the OC Seasons 2 and 3 and Selling Sunset Seasons 6 and 7. They like to keep me busy… here we go!”

Since Selling the OC Season 1 debuted in August 2022 and Season 2 started streaming in September 2023, Cosmopolitan speculates that Season 3 could hit Netflix in August or September 2024.

One Reddit user, however, thinks the hiatus might be shorter. “It was over a [year’s] wait between Season 1 and 2, but they filmed those two seasons about six months apart. With Season 2 and 3, they filmed them back to back, so [it’s] likely they will release it six months after Season 2 instead of making audiences wait a year like last time.”

Fans already got a trailer for Season 3.

During the Selling the OC Season 2 reunion, Netflix offered a trailer for Season 3. “I was used and taken advantage of,” Gio Helou says in that preview. And then we see costar Kayla Cardona yelling at Gio. “You wanna act all f--king entitled and s--t?” Kayla seethes. “You better f--king calm down. You understand?”

Article continues below advertisement

We also see Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland’s relationship hit a rough patch. “You swooned me and then you f--king disappeared,” Alex says. “What do you want?” Later in the trailer, Alex says to him, “Neither of us are on the same page.” And toward the end of the first look at Season 3, Austin Victoria gets in Sean Palmieri’s face. “You’re really gonna make this s--t up? You don’t talk about my family!”

The Selling the OC cast got their first look at Season 3 during the Selling Sunset reunion — and their reactions were priceless! pic.twitter.com/mruV0gw952 — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2023

It seems like Netflix users hate-watch the show… or just hate it!

After Netflix posted that Season 3 trailer to X, other X users chimed in with less-than-flattering comments. “This show is a really fascinating and disturbing insight into the very worst of humankind,” one person wrote. “It’s the epitome of hopeless, uncomfortable viewing. I’ve often felt more negative about life, and society as a whole, after watching it.”