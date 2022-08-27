The Ranch Water Cocktail Is Having a Moment, Thanks in Part to ‘Selling the OC’

And Twitter users have been asking about Ranch Water for months now. “What is Ranch Water, and why am I starting to see it on every menu?” one tweeted in July.

“What is Ranch Water, and why is everyone obsessed with it this summer?” another asked a year prior.

The name even baffled The Washington Post cocktail columnist M. Carrie Allan. “When I first heard of Ranch Water, I’ll admit I cast up a quiet plea to heaven: Please Lord, do not let this drink contain ranch dressing,” she wrote last year.