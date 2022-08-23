Tyler Stanaland Took a "Leap of Faith" by Leaving His Family's Brokerage to Appear on 'Selling the OC' (EXCLUSIVE)

Three years after Selling Sunset put the Oppenheim Group brokerage on display for the first time, the real estate agents at the newest office in Newport Beach, Calif. will be front and center on Selling the OC.

The 12 agents who are featured on the spin-off series are trying to make names for themselves in the cutthroat Orange County real estate scene. While some of the stars are newer to the world of real estate, others have it in their DNA — like Tyler Stanaland.