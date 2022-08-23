When She's Not Listing Luxury Properties, 'Selling the OC' Star Alex Hall Is a Mom to Two Kids

Following the success of Netflix's Selling Sunset, real estate brokers Jason and Brett Oppenheim launched a new branch of The Oppenheim Group in Newport Beach, Calif.

The twins and 12 of the agents who work at the Orange County office are now the stars of the new Netflix reality series, Selling the OC. Like their Selling Sunset counterparts, the Selling the OC agents aren't always on the same page when it comes to their listings, or their friendships with one another.