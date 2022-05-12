Simply Beverages Is Gearing Up to Release Its Cocktail Offering, Simply Spiked Lemonade

This is not a drill! Simply Spiked Lemonade will officially be up for grabs in June 2022 in stores nationwide!

Surprisingly, it's not clear when exactly in June the beverages will be released, so we'll have to keep our eyes out for more information.

According to a press release, people can anticipate four flavors to hit the shelves: "Blueberry Lemonade, which consists of ripe blueberry notes blended with smooth lemonade flavor; Signature Lemonade, featuring a perfect balance of sweet lemonade and fresh, lemony tartness; Strawberry Lemonade, that consists of jammy strawberry notes combined with an elevated, tart lemonade finish; and Watermelon Lemonade, featuring a watermelon sweetness complimented by a bright, lemon juice balance."

You’ll be able to shop the flavors in a 12-variety pack or in single 24 oz cans.