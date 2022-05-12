Simply Beverages Is Gearing Up to Release Its Cocktail Offering, Simply Spiked Lemonade

Simply Beverages Is Gearing Up to Release Its Cocktail Offering, Simply Spiked LemonadeBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 12 2022, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
Simply Beverages is preparing to heat up the summer and satisfy our taste buds! Since 2001, the popular juice brand has been a mainstay in many refrigerators across the country. The brand is recognized for its distinct clear plastic bottle and green top that offers a plethora of juices, some that are 100 percent fruit juice. However, the brand has decided to spread their wings and branch out to the spirits industry. Enter: Simply Spiked Lemonade.
Thanks to social media, the word about Simply Spiked Lemonade has been spreading like wildfire. The popular juice brand is gearing up to release its boozy offering just in time for the 2022 summer season. So, where can you buy Simply Spiked Lemonade? When is the release date? Get comfortable as we spill the deets.
Where can you buy Simply Spiked Lemonade and when is the release date?
This is not a drill! Simply Spiked Lemonade will officially be up for grabs in June 2022 in stores nationwide!
Surprisingly, it's not clear when exactly in June the beverages will be released, so we'll have to keep our eyes out for more information.
According to a press release, people can anticipate four flavors to hit the shelves: "Blueberry Lemonade, which consists of ripe blueberry notes blended with smooth lemonade flavor; Signature Lemonade, featuring a perfect balance of sweet lemonade and fresh, lemony tartness; Strawberry Lemonade, that consists of jammy strawberry notes combined with an elevated, tart lemonade finish; and Watermelon Lemonade, featuring a watermelon sweetness complimented by a bright, lemon juice balance."
You’ll be able to shop the flavors in a 12-variety pack or in single 24 oz cans.
"We knew people would be excited once they found out about Simply Spiked Lemonade. We didn't expect the unprecedented level of consumer hype, which we've never seen for a product announcement before," said Joy Ghosh, vice president of premium beer and flavored alcohol beverages at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "From all the tweets, memes and off-the-charts social excitement, people are pumped to try this product and the good news is, the wait is almost over. In a few weeks, drinkers across the country will be able to try Simply Spiked Lemonade for themselves."
Simply Spiked Lemonade is a joint agreement with Molson Coors and The Coca Cola Company.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Simply is currently owned by The Coca Cola Company, And according to the press release, the Simply Spiked Lemonade offering is the company’s latest project with Molson Coors.
In 2021, both companies launched Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. After much success, the brand expanded with Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer and Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer in 2022.
With that said, social media users are excited to get their hands on the new Simply Spiked Lemonade. Just make sure you enjoy responsibly.