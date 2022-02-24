Nitro Pepsi Is Causing a Buzz Among Soda Drinkers — Here's Where You Can Get It

Per an official press release from the company, "Nitro Pepsi is the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola that's actually softer than a soft drink – it's creamy, smooth and has a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head."

On top of that, the company advises customers to actually drink it like they would a nice beer, not a can of soda. This means pouring it into a tall glass, sipping, and avoiding the use of straws.