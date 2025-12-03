Colorado State Senator Faith Winter Killed in Car Accident — What Caused the Crash? The senator was killed on. Nov. 26, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 3 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Facebook / @FaithWinterCO

Colorado State Senator Faith Winter was killed in a car accident near Denver on Nov. 26, 2025. The accident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Interstate 25 near Dry Creek Road, according to The Colorado Sun.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash is under investigation, and the tragedy has people asking what caused the fatal crash that killed the senator and mother of two.

What was the cause of the car crash that killed Faith Winter?

According to Deputy John Bartmann from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the exact cause of the car accident is currently being investigated. "The cause is going to take some time to figure out,” said the deputy. There were reportedly two seperate crashes on the interstate — one collision that involved two vehicles, and another within close proximity involving three vehicles. Initial reports suggested that it was a five-vehicle crash.

"On Nov. 26, 2025, at approximately 6 p.m., deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit responded to two multi-vehicle crashes in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near E. Dry Creek Road," read an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office press release.

"The two collisions occurred in close proximity to each other. The first collision involved two vehicles, while the second involved three. This initially created confusion that it was a five-vehicle crash, when in fact, there were two separate collisions. Two people were injured in the first crash, and one in the second crash. Three people were transported to a local hospital. Faith Winter, 45, was pronounced deceased at the scene," it continued.

The release went on to say that ACSO’s Traffic Safety Unit investigators were conducting "a full accident reconstruction" of the crash, which could take four to six weeks. The process is detailed and complex, particularly when injuries or fatalities occur, or when multiple vehicles, commercial vehicles, potential criminal charges, or unclear circumstances are involved," read the release.

"Investigators are actively interviewing drivers, passengers, and witnesses, and the analysis may take several weeks or longer to determine how and why the crash occurred."

It doesnt feel real. Faith Winter championing paid family leave gave me hope and got me involved in local politics for the first time. She's made an everlasting impact on me, but an even greater impact for every Coloradan. We have all suffered a great loss. pic.twitter.com/Vqb44otvlM — Y A R A (@YZokaie) November 27, 2025

Was alcohol involved?

People are wondering if alcohol was involved in the crash due to an incident that happened in 2024. According to Colorado Public Radio, Faith appeared to be drunk during a public community meeting. “I know the way I showed up at the community meeting was inappropriate and hard for those in attendance,” said the senator after the incident. “That night led me to seek treatment for substance abuse disorder, which was difficult, especially with the eyes of the world watching, but I’m glad I did.”

Governor Jared Polis released a statement following the tragic news and noted Faith's "fierce" advocacy for "Coloradans, women, and families, and our climate." "Our state is shaken by the loss of Senator Faith Winter, and I send my deepest condolences to her children, loved ones, friends, and colleagues across our state," he wrote on X. "Faith was a fierce advocate for hardworking Coloradans, women, and families, and our climate."

Our state is shaken by the loss of Senator Faith Winter, and I send my deepest condolences to her children, loved ones, friends, and colleagues across our state. Faith was a fierce advocate for hardworking Coloradans, women, and families, and our climate. I’ve known Faith for… — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 27, 2025

"I’ve known Faith for nearly 20 years, first as an organizer for environmental causes and then expanding women’s representation and leadership, and finally, as a state senator. I have had the honor of working with her on many issues to improve the lives of every person and family in our great state, and tackling climate change. I am deeply saddened for her family, her friends and colleagues, and her community. Faith’s work and advocacy made Colorado a better state," he added.