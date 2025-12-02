Pete Hegseth's Second Wife Reportedly Feared for Her Life While the Two Were Married "I have let you know that I am not speaking and will not speak on my marriage to Pete. Please respect this decision." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 2 2025, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to family values, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has made his beliefs pretty clear. In his 2016 book, In the Arena, Hegseth wrote about how the conservative party should focus on the sanctity of marriage in terms of lowering divorce rates. At the time, he was divorced and married to his second wife, whom he would also divorce the following year.

Hegseth's first two marriages ended when he had extramarital affairs with colleagues. In fact, the Secretary of War and the woman who would become his third wife were welcoming their first child together before the ink was dry on Hegseth's divorce papers. His second marriage was scrutinized during his confirmation process in January 2025. An affidavit submitted by Hegseth's former sister-in-law alleged some pretty harrowing things. What happened to Samantha Deering? Here's what we know.

Here's what reportedly happened to Samantha Deering while she was married to Pete Hegseth.

According to NBC News, Danielle Hegseth submitted the affidavit to Senators after speaking with Senate Armed Services Committee staffers. In a letter from Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Danielle was asked for a statement attesting her "personal knowledge about Mr. Hegseth’s fitness to occupy this important position." He was specifically inquiring about "Instances of abuse, or threats of abuse, perpetrated against any other person" as well as the mistreatment of a spouse, former spouse, or any family member.

In the affidavit, Danielle alleged that Deering feared for her safety and once hid from Hegseth in a closet. She also reportedly had an escape plan in place, if she felt she had to "get away" from Hegseth, which could be activated via a code word. Deering was contacted by NBC News and said she would not comment on her marriage to Hegseth, adding that she never gave permission for anyone to speak on her behalf. "I do not believe your information to be accurate, and I have cc’d my lawyer," she said.

When the outlet asked her what was inaccurate, Deering replied, "There was no physical abuse in my marriage." She continued, "This is the only further statement I will make to you. I have let you know that I am not speaking and will not speak on my marriage to Pete. Please respect this decision."

Hegseth's lawyer said his former sister-in-law had an "ax to grind."

In 2021, Hegseth and Deering signed a court document stating neither was a victim of domestic abuse. Tim Parlatore, a lawyer for Hegseth, said Danielle was an anti-Trump Democrat who had an "ax to grind" with the Hegseth family following a cantankerous divorce. Hegseth's lawyer also said Danielle "admits that she saw nothing but is now falsely accusing Sam of lying to both the Court and to the FBI because of private, undocumented statements that she allegedly made 10 years ago."