'Sentinelle' Isn't a True Story, but It Will Leave You Wanting More

If you're looking for a movie that could be the saddest movie of 2021 so far that will keep you on the edge of your seat, the French movie Sentinelle is just what you need. Being released in March, it follows the story of a French soldier. Having just come back from combat, the soldier finds out someone has assaulted her sister. She sets off to get revenge on her sister's behalf.

This solder, Klara (Olga Kurylenko), eventually realizes that the person who harmed her sister, Tania (Marilyn Lima), is a man named Yvan Kadnikov (Andrey Gorlenko), the son of a powerful figure of a Russian oligarchy. Because of his status, it's going to be that much harder for Klara to get to him, but that's not about to stop her. Because Sentinelle tackles some really serious issues, it could very well be based on a true story, but is it?

Is 'Sentinelle' based on a true story?

This Netflix movie doesn't appear to be based on a true story. The director of the film, Julien Leclercq, is known for some serious action and adventure movies. Although none of them are based on true stories, they all seem to take somewhat regular people and put them in some pretty extreme situations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

One of Julien's films called The Crew was released in 2015 and follows a group of professional thieves. The group is lead by Yanis Zeri (Sami Bouajila), who's always been able to keep out of prison thanks to his low-key lifestyle that means he's always in stealth mode. Then his brother makes a huge mistake that gets him involved in gang activity. To help his brother, Yanis has to get the crew together for a dangerous drug run.

Article continues below advertisement