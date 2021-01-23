Is 'The White Tiger' Based on a True Story?

According to critics, industry newcomer Adarsh Gourav joined heavy hitters Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra on-set for a performance that won’t be easily forgotten. In an interview with Gold Derby, Priyanka explained how the film is a step in the right direction when it comes to Hollywood's lack of representation.

She explained, "I think having movies which are provocative and interesting and amazing and not be judged as South Asian cinema or a South Asian story but just be seen as a great movie, that’s going to be a big win. That’s the direction I want to walk into.”

You can stream The White Tiger on Netflix now.