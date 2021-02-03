Amanda Ensing Dropped by Sephora Over Tweets About Riots on Capitol Hill

Beauty influencer and vocal conservative Amanda Ensing was recently dropped by Sephora after many of its consumers called the company out for sponsoring her. The creator, who claims to have been making makeup and beauty content for a decade now, claims she had her contract wrongfully terminated over her political beliefs.

After Amanda posted a sponsored video with Sephora, some viewers called out Sephora specifically for supporting her, citing tweets she made during the Jan. 6 storm of the Capitol building. "Didn't love Sephora before but after seeing you sponsor Amanda Ensing, a supporter of the dangerous MAGA group, I'm out," one Instagram user commented. Following Amanda's video, people began tweeting #BoycottSephora, prompting the company to take action.

"We were made aware that Amanda Ensing, an influencer contracted through one of our external vendors' campaigns, recently shared content on social media that is not aligned with Sephora's values around inclusivity," the company wrote in a comment on Instagram. "As soon as we were informed, we made the decision to cease all programming with Amanda and will not be engaging her for future partnerships."

Amanda was asked to remove the video she posted and has since made a few public statements on the matter. In a video on Instagram outlining her defense, she said she's in contact with her lawyers, as she claims the contract she signed prohibited her from being fired over her political beliefs. In a screenshot of the contract, the company outlined it only voided contracts "in extreme situations such as violence or hate speech." Amanda maintains she participated in neither.

To clarify: this was NOT condoning violence at the Capitol. Violence is NEVER okay, no matter which party it is. I was referring to corruption I believe will be exposed in the coming weeks & would be set in stone after certification of a rigged election. That was not my intention https://t.co/VfRQzDMeld — Amanda Ensing (@AmandaEnsing) January 8, 2021

“We were recently made aware of concerning behavior by Ms. Ensing on her social platforms," Sephora said in a statement to New York Post. "Most recently, she made light of the violence and tragic loss of life at our nation’s Capitol last month. Any claim that this decision was made on the basis of political or religious beliefs is inaccurate, we respect each individual’s right to have their own perspectives and freedom of expression. However, Sephora reserves the right to terminate any partnership we deem inappropriate for our brand."