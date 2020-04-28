There’s a Rumor That Jeffree Star Owns Morphe, But Here’s the Tea

No, technically, it sounds like he’s invested in the company, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he owns the stores, the company, and the brand. If you take a look at the Morphe website’s About page , the company was launched in 2008 by siblings Chris and Linda Tawil.

When they started, they did so by partnering with several very well-known makeup influencers and “co-created entire lines branded in collaboration with stars of the online makeup tutorial genre, each of whom boast millions of social media followers.”

Those stars are also featured on their website and are called Morphe Babes – one of them being Jeffree Star. Several others have all done collaborations or more with the company. While it is not known if they have all also invested money into the company, there has been some type of business dealings with each of them.