Jeffree Star Talks Former Tourmate Dahvie Vanity's Child Rape Allegations

Since last year, 21 women have come forward with claims that they had been sexually assaulted by Dahvie Vanity (real name Jesus David Torres) between 2006 and 2015 (via HuffPost ). At the time, many of the women were underage when the alleged attacks took place.

Dahvie was a founding member of the "scene" electropop group Blood on the Dance Floor, who regularly toured at festivals such as Warped Tour in the mid-2000's. Though multiple women have stepped forward claiming to have been sexually molested or raped by the now-36-year-old, no arrest has been made at this time.

In a new episode of his digital series, Chris spoke with YouTube star and Dahvie's former tourmate Jeffree Star . So, what did the MUA know?

Former host of To Catch a Predator, Chris Hansen, is currently investigating the emo musician for his YouTube series Have A Seat With Chris Hansen. "I promise you we'll take a good hard look at it and we'll be tackling that topic as we move forward with all of these investigations," the host stated (via Vice ).

Jeffree Star opens up to Chris Hansen about touring alongside Dahvie Vanity.

Before he was known as a beauty guru and one of the most popular vlogger's on YouTube, Jeffree toured alongside Blood on the Dance Floor after finding internet fame on Myspace. During his interview with Chris, Jeffree clarified why he tweeted Dahvie was a "child molester" and the "lowest worthless scum" in 2010, but in 2012 decided to go on tour with the band; he even called the punk guitarist his "brother".

"I tweeted out a lot of things. Did I ever see an actual sexual crime? Absolutely not. Did I see weird inappropriate behavior? Yes. Did I call him a child molester? Yes. Because at the time I really believed it," he told Chris. The MUA went on to explain that he later thought some of the rumors were "untrue".

Source: YouTube

“There was a time when a lot of us in the music world were not sure what was really going on," Jeffree explained. "It was being in the moment of not knowing, believing it all because it was very believable, but then at the end of the day there was not proof."

The beauty entrepreneur added, “If I had ever saw, witnessed something, he would be rotting in jail at this very moment." So, were the two really that close? Well, according to Jeffree, “Dahvie was never my brother ... we were never best friends." Though Jeffree alleges that he had no prior knowledge of Dahvie reportedly hooking up with underage women, fans have called out the vlogger on social media.