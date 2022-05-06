Certified Matchmaker Shae Primus Helps Singles on 'Love Match Atlanta' –– Is She Married?By Stephanie Harper
The latest reality TV series to get excited about is Bravo's Love Match Atlanta. Premiering on May 8, the show sheds light on the personal and professional lives of people who work in the matchmaking industry of Atlanta.
Five of the most reliable matchmakers in the city work to create lasting romantic connections and relationships for their clients. This show doesn’t skip out on competition or drama.
Shae Primus is one of the big personalities on the show. Does she have a husband right now? Here’s some insight into her love life.
Does Shae Primus have a husband right now?
When it comes to business, Shae knows exactly what she’s doing. She’s the CEO of Middle-Class Matchmaker. Her service brings working professionals together to find their “other halves." Clients looking to meet potentially lifelong romantic partners can pay for Shae's help and guidance.
Anyone interested in working with Shae must be willing to speak with a psychologist first who can determine whether or not they’re truly ready to fall in love. If you're healthy-minded enough to be matched with an ideal partner, Shae will work with you.
According to her bio on Bravo TV, the certified matchmaker loves keeping it real and knows that everyone dreams of their fairy-tale endings. She’s also newly single though. The mother of two is currently interested in finding a life partner for herself.
What is there to know about Shae Primus's past relationships?
Unfortunately there doesn't appear to be any public information available about Shae's previous relationships. For now, fans will have to wait and see what Shae decides to share in the future.
What about Shae Primus's kids?
Shae is currently a single mom raising two kids. According to Sportskeeda, she has a daughter named Ava and a son named Lawrence.
A quick scroll through Shae's Instagram shows off her biggest interests. The bulk of Shae's posts are quotes that revolve around the Law of Attraction, the art of manifestation, becoming successful, and pursuing her greatest desires in life.
There are a few photos and videos of her daughter sprinkled in with all the memes and quotes. The most recent video she posted of her daughter shows off the adorable toddler enjoying Girl Scout cookies.
Here’s what else fans should know about Shae Primus.
Interestingly enough, before Shae entered the world of professional matchmaking, she was a sorority girl. She's a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated! She earned her degree from the University of Georgia after completing her undergrad at Clark Atlanta University.
Her education led her to the path of working in corporate America for 13 years. These days, she no longer has to worry about answering to a manager or a boss since she’s the CEO of her own matchmaking business.
Love Match Atlanta premieres on Bravo on May 8, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET.